BOSTON (CBS) – School districts across Massachusetts and New Hampshire are alerting families about a nationwide threat posted on TikTok.
Police have said they believe the post, which threatens school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary” on Friday, Dec. 17, originated in a southern state. The threats have been popping up in towns and cities across the United States.
Although the threat is not believed to be credible, many schools will have extra police on patrol Friday and they are asking anyone who sees something suspicious or a concerning social media post to report it.