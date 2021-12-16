ROXBURY (CBS) – Police searched the neighborhoods after a man attempted to kidnap a child at a Roxbury school Wednesday afternoon but never found the man. Now, they’re hoping people who live and work nearby might be able to help.

Boston police are looking for an adult black male, who was wearing a gray suit, to talk about what happened outside the Ellis Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon. It was around 2:40 when teachers reported an attempted kidnapping.

Investigators say while three children were playing at recess, the suspect grabbed one of their arms and said he wanted them to come play basketball with him. One neighbor can see how the suspect got away.

“It is an interesting setup. The park leads down to all the side streets down to the back of the school. A lot of folks walk their dogs there, which is what I’m about to do. There’s an access area? But I’ve never seen any issues, and the community is really great in general,” one neighbor explained.

Walnut Avenue neighbors have since noticed more police in the area during school hours.

“Especially if somebody can get that close to a kid that quickly. Cause for concern for sure,” the neighbor added.

If you’re a neighbor and saw something, or recognize the person in the surveillance photo, investigators certainly want to hear from you, and that can always be done anonymously.