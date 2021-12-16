Jeremy Swayman Among Three Bruins Players Added To COVID-19 ProtocolThree more Bruins players have landed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Thursday. That includes goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

Could Josh McDaniels End Up In Jacksonville?The Jaguars will be looking for a bright offensive mind to help them build around Trevor Lawrence. Could Josh McDaniels get another shot as a head coach in Jacksonville?

Revolution To Face Cavaly AS In Concacaf Champions League Round Of 16The New England Revolution will open play in the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (SCCL) with an away match against Haitian side Cavaly AS in the Round of 16.

Hurley's Picks: Colts' Fake Punt Vs. The Patriots Is The Memory We Need Right NowWe've got Week 15 picks, sure. But we've also got a quick memory to recall regarding the WORST FAKE PUNT IN FOOTBALL HISTORY!

Mac Jones Responds To Bulletin-Board Material From Colts' Linebacker Bobby OkerekeIf Mac Jones is drawing any added motivation from what Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke said this week, he's not letting it show.