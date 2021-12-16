BOSTON (CBS) — A Florida man has been arrested in connection with a Boston truck driver’s 2019 shooting death while he was behind in the wheel in Vermont.
In November 2019, Roberto Fonseca-Rivera was shot and killed while he was driving a produce truck along Route 103 in Rockingham, Vermont.
Vermont State Police said on Thursday that 49-year-old Jozsef Piri, of Naples, is now in custody and charged with second-degree murder. Investigators do not believe they knew each other, but determined Piri was driving near Fonseca-Rivera’s delivery truck.
“Piri lived in Connecticut at the time and was returning home from a property he owned in Londonderry, Vermont,” police said. “Detectives reviewed surveillance footage, GPS data, photographs and other information to determine that Piri was driving immediately in front of Fonseca-Rivera just before the shooting occurred.”
Police did not share the motive behind the alleged murder. Piri will be arraigned in Vermont, pending extradition from Florida.
Fonseca-Rivera, 44, was driving for the Katsiroubas Bros. produce company out of Hyde Park at the time of his death.
"When I first heard of what happened, I was in shock," company owner Ted Katsiroubas told WBZ-TV at the time. "Every interaction I had with him was positive, always smiling, shook my hand. One thing that I've been hearing a lot is that he was always in uniform, always on time, very dedicated employee."