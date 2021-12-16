FOXBORO (CBS) — The Revolution lost Tajon Buchanan this offseason, but may have found his replacement. New England has acquired midfielder Sebastian Lletget in a trade with the Los Angeles Galaxy, the club announced Thursday.

Lletget comes to New England after seven seasons in Los Angeles, in exchange for $500,000 in 2022 and 2023 General Allocation Money. The Galaxy may receive additional future GAM if certain performance-based conditions are met.

Lletget joined the Galaxy in 2015, where he played under current Revs head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena.

“In Sebastian Lletget, we have acquired a midfielder who has experienced success at both the MLS and international levels,” Arena said of Thursday’s trade. “He is a talented player who is a dependable box-to-box player, can score goals, and is an excellent team player. Sebastian is a great addition to our team.”

“I am extremely excited for this next chapter. I’m thrilled to be heading to such a top team and to be reunited with Bruce Arena, who has proven time and again that he is an elite coach,” Lletget said. “I look forward to playing alongside so many top players and I can’t wait to contribute and help bring silverware to this club.”

Lletget played 158 games for L.A., scoring 23 goals while dishing out 27 assists. He had three goals and five assists in his 26 games (including 21 starts) for the Galaxy in 2021.

The 29-year-old San Francisco native has also made 33 appearances for the U.S. Men’s National Team, making his debut in 2017. He was on the club that won the Concacaf Gold Cup last year, and has eight goals in his 33 caps for the USMNT. In 2021, he totaled four goals in 16 caps and helped capture the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup title alongside new Revolution teammates Matt Turner and Henry Kessler.

Lletget began his career with West Ham United in 2010 after developing in the London-based club’s Academy. He made his professional debut for West Ham an FA Cup match in January 2014 and featured in 54 contests for West Ham’s Under-23 side.

A handful of teams were in the running for Lletget this offseason, but the Revolution acquired him for allocation money. He spent his 2021 season playing both on the wing and as a midfielder, and should slide right into Buchanan’s spot, which was left vacant after the season when he departed for Club Brugge in Belgium.