BOSTON (CBS) – If you are itching to travel, there’s a new way to get from Boston to Europe. It’s called Play Airlines.

Based in Iceland, the low-cost carrier is offering flights to cities like London, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, and Brussels.

“I think price is the most important factor when people chose where to travel and we are set up as a low-cost operator and we are really comfortable at really low prices,” Play CEO Birgir Jonsson told WBZ-TV.

Tickets go on sale December 16th at 6:30 a.m. for flights that will begin running in May.

All the flights have a layover in Iceland, which, according to Jonsson, helps to keep costs down.

“By doing the connection in Iceland, we can basically get much lower cost planes, because we don’t have to operate the widebody big planes,” he said. The Airbus planes have two rows of three seats, much like the planes many airlines use on domestic flights.

According to Jonsson, Play offers a streamlined, no-frills service for their base introductory price of $109 to any of their European cities. The return trip will run you, on average, a little over $200.

Other services will be a-la-cart.

“You can buy beverages on board. You can buy meals on-board,” he said.

Worried about the coronavirus?

Johnson says booking dates can easily be rescheduled if there is an issue.

For more information, visit their website.