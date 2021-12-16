PLAISTOW, N.H. (CBS) — A math teacher from Timberlane Regional High School in Plaistow, N.H., was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student. David Russell, 63, turned himself in on Wednesday after local police issued warrants for his arrest.
He is being charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of sexual assault. All of the charges are misdemeanors.
Russell could face up to a year in prison for each charge, if he is convicted.
Last month, the Superintendent’s Office received a complaint that Russell had inappropriate contact with a student. He had been on administrative leave during the investigation.
Police said the student was a minor.
Russell was released on personal recognizance bail. He is set to be arraigned on Jan. 31.