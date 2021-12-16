NEWBURYPORT (CBS) — This holiday season, Donald Jarvis is making it his mission to bring some joy to Massachusetts veterans.

“It’s about making them feel special and appreciated. Not just on Veteran’s Day, but all year round and during the holiday,” said Jarvis.

He’s doing that by teaming up with Battle Grounds Coffee Company, and asking people to drop off stockings for Vets at the business before Christmas.

“The stockings themselves have been beautiful, and then the items in there have been trinkets, games, gift cards, puzzles,” said Dana DeFranco, co-owner of Battle Grounds Coffee Co.

“It’s just great to see there’s organizations, outside of the military after soldiers complete their service, giving back and willing to help those veterans,” said SSG Bryan Harrington, recruiter and retention NCO at Massachusetts Army National Guard.

“I’ve distributed stockings already throughout Springfield and Worcester and the veterans are emotionally touched by this. You can see it in their face, some of them even cry,” said Jarvis.

If anyone can understand the impact the token of appreciation might have, it’s Jarvis. He’s a veteran himself and the recipient of a Purple Heart.

“In Afghanistan In 2012, I hit a 250 pound explosive that rolled my vehicle. Following that, I spent six months in a hospital just outside of Washington, D.C.,” said Jarvis. “To get through my own struggles, seeing someone else uplifted helps uplift me.”

The stockings are being collected at Battle Grounds Coffee Company’s three different locations in Haverhill, Bradford, and Newburyport. So far, they’ve received over 1000 stockings, far exceeding expectations.

“The goal was four-to-five hundred. We have more than doubled that. It’s very important that we remind our veterans they’re service is not forgotten and they’re not forgotten,” said Jarvis.

If you would like to drop off a stocking at one of the locations, Jarvis says they will be accepting donations through December 23rd.