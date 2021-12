Chiefs Take Over Top Spot In AFC -- For NowThe Patriots have lost their spot atop the AFC standings. They can take it right back Saturday night in Indianapolis.

Clutterbuck, Varlamov Lead Islanders To 3-1 Win Over BruinsBoston was without seven players in COVID-19 protocol and played a man down with 11 forwards and six defensemen.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 15CBSSports.com's Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings Sr. have broken down the Week 15 matchups.

Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Signs With Los Angeles LakersIsaiah Thomas is finally back in the NBA. Celtics fans may not be too pleased with his new home, however.

Mac Jones Off Patriots Injury Report; Damien Harris Among 9 Players Questionable For Saturday Night Vs. ColtsMac Jones is off the Patriots injury report, while nine players are considered questionable for Saturday night's game against the Colts.