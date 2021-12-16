BOSTON (CBS) – The state of the pandemic in Massachusetts was the focus of a virtual oversight hearing Thursday hosted by the Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management.

“We’re not at square one. We’re also not out of the grips of the pandemic and we must act accordingly, deploying all tools, the preventive measures we didn’t have in March 2020 but we do now,” said co-chair State Senator Jo Comerford.

“We wanted to dive into the current plans and strategies in place to deal with this newest surge, our current surge of COVID, especially as we move through the remainder of the holiday season and new year,” said co-chair state Rep. Bill Driscoll, Jr.

Invited guests were asked to offer testimony on the current challenges faced on a variety of fronts, from vaccination efforts to hospital capacity.

Among those invited was Steve Walsh, the President and CEO of the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association.

“As of Tuesday, there were 1,411 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. A month ago, there were 554. That is a terrifying increase in cases,” he told the panel.

Walsh said the rise in cases coming out of Thanksgiving was more than anticipated and hospitals are now bracing for another uptick over the next month.

He called on everyone at home to do their part in celebrating the holidays safely, including getting vaccinated or boosted.

“The best gift for the holiday season would be if we weren’t struggling on January 15th to find beds for patients because of avoidable exposures over the next two weeks,” Walsh said.

The hearing comes a day after Boston reported its first three cases of the Omicron variant.