BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas is finally back in the NBA. Celtics fans may not be too pleased with his new home, however.
Thomas, who is fresh off scoring 42 points in his G League debut on Wednesday night, has reportedly signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. Shams Charania was first to report Thomas’ deal with the Lakers.READ MORE: Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 15
Thomas worked out with Los Angeles over the offseason, but Los Angeles signed Rajon Rondo instead. He played 17 games for Los Angeles during the 2017-18 season after being traded there by the Cleveland Cavaliers, but his season ended in March when he required arthroscopic surgery to his right hip.READ MORE: Mac Jones Off Patriots Injury Report; Damien Harris Among 9 Players Questionable For Saturday Night Vs. Colts
That hip injury, which he initially suffered during his phenomenal run with the Boston Celtics, has derailed Thomas’ career. He hasn’t been able to regain the form that he had in Boston, when he seemingly led the Celtics to fourth quarter comebacks on a nightly basis and an Eastern Conference Finals. The 32-year-old has played in just 52 games over the last three seasons for the Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans.
Thomas finding his way back to the NBA is a certainly feel-good story, though his destination will have Boston fans feeling a little torn. Most would love to see Thomas regain his scoring prowess from his Celtics days.MORE NEWS: Revolution Acquire Midfielder Sebastian Lletget From Galaxy For $500,000 In General Allocation Money
Just not with the Lakers. Never with the Lakers.