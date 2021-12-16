BOSTON (CBS) — Boston police are investigating a death that happened Thursday afternoon in East Boston.
Officers responded to a 911 call just after noon on Shelby Street. Once on scene, police found a man dead in a parked car.
Police have not released any additional information about the incident.
They are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 617-343-4470.