BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is already recruiting lifeguards after a shortage last summer.
It’s part of Gov. Charlie Baker’s efforts to make swimming in the state safer after several drowning deaths in 2021.READ MORE: Florida Man Arrested In Boston Truck Driver's 2019 Shooting Death In Vermont
The Department of Conservation and Recreation will pay lifeguards $20 an hour, with $21 an hour for head guards.. Those who stay on through the entire summer reason will receive a $500 bonus.READ MORE: Boston Named 3rd-Best City In The Country For A Quick Vacation, New Ranking Says
DCR will also be renting pools early next year to offer lifeguard certifications for new and returning guards.
Click here for more information about working as a lifeguard.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Sends Food And Supplies To Kentucky Tornado Victims