Revolution Acquire Midfielder Sebastian Lletget From Galaxy For $500,000 In General Allocation MoneyThe Revolution lost Tajon Buchanan this offseason, but may have found his replacement. New England has acquired midfielder Sebastian Lletget from the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Brad Stevens Says Danny Ainge Was Not Pushed Out Of Role With CelticsDanny Ainge taking a new job just six months after stepping down from the Celtics has some wondering if he was forced out by ownership. Brad Stevens says that "absolutely not true."

Jeremy Swayman Among Three Bruins Players Added To COVID-19 ProtocolThree more Bruins players have landed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Thursday. That includes goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

Could Josh McDaniels End Up In Jacksonville?The Jaguars will be looking for a bright offensive mind to help them build around Trevor Lawrence. Could Josh McDaniels get another shot as a head coach in Jacksonville?

Revolution To Face Cavaly AS In Concacaf Champions League Round Of 16The New England Revolution will open play in the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (SCCL) with an away match against Haitian side Cavaly AS in the Round of 16.