BOSTON (CBS) — Boston is being praised as one of the best cities in the U.S. for a quick getaway.
The report by luggage storage app Bounce about "The Best Cities For A Weekend Break" put Boston third – just behind Miami and San Francisco but ahead of Las Vegas and Albuquerque.
The rankings are based on several factors, like affordability, the number of things to do and how long it takes to get from the airport to downtown.
The report recognized Boston’s “rich history” and proximity to Logan Airport.
"If culture is your thing, then Boston should be near the top of your city break list," Bounce says.
