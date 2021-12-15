Bruins Place Patrice Bergeron In COVID ProtocolAfter placing Brad Marchand and Craig Smith in COVID protocol, the Bruins have added another player to the list on Wednesday. And he's a pretty important one.

COVID Has Quickly Become A Huge Problem In Sports Once AgainFor a while, sports leagues were running very smoothly. Now, COVID-19 appears to be back to causing major headaches.

Revolution Sign Defender DeJuan Jones To Three-Year Contract ExtensionDeJuan Jones will be a part of the Revolution defense for the foreseeable future.

Kendrick Bourne Laughs Off Colts Wanting To Turn Patriots Into One-Dimensional OffenseThe Colts want to make the Patriots a one-dimensional team on offense come Saturday night. The Patriots offense finds that rather comical.

Can Cam Newton Help Out Patriots With A Win Over Bills?This week, New England fans can once again root for a former Patriots quarterback, as Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers head to Buffalo for a Week 15 matchup.