(MARE) – Chance is a sweet and funny boy who has a wonderful sense of humor and is very bright, talkative and outgoing. Chance loves to read but also enjoys playing outside where he can run around, be active and have fun with his friends. In the summer he loves to go to water parks or just swim in a backyard pool but he is also very happy just playing and running in his backyard or playing video games. He also loves animals and is kind and caring to them.

Legally freed for adoption, Chance would do well in a home where he would be the only or youngest child by a few years. He will need guidance, love, structure, routine and firm boundaries in his new family. There is an open adoption agreement set by the court stating that Chance’s birth mom, who lives out of state, should receive letters and photos periodically through out the years if it’s in Chance’s best interest.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.