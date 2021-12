Pacioretty Scores Twice, Vegas Beats Depleted Bruins 4-1Max Pacioretty scored — twice — in his seventh straight game to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-1 victory over the COVID-depleted Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Patriots Activate Rookie Safety Joshuah Bledsoe To 53-Man RosterAnother member of the 2021 draft class has joined the Patriots' active roster.

Mac Jones A Late Addition To Patriots' Injury Report With Left Thumb IssueThe Patriots got some good news on the injury front as the team returned to the practice field on Tuesday.

Relive Tom Brady's Only Other Overtime Touchdown PassIt's surprising -- if not downright shocking -- to realize that on Sunday evening when he threw a game-winning touchdown pass in overtime against Buffalo, Tom Brady did something that he had only done once before in his 700-year NFL career.

Adrian Phillips Feeling Good After Injury Scare, Ready For Tough Challenge Against Colts' Balanced OffenseAdrian Phillips sounds ready to go against the Colts, which is great news for the Patriots defense.