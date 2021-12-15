BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL’s efforts to grow around the world moved forward on Wednesday, as the league announced that 18 teams had been granted access to 26 international markets for the purpose of “marketing, fan engagement and commercialization.”

The New England Patriots were one of those 18 teams, as the Patriots are one of four teams that was granted home marketing area right sin Germany.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft teased this announcement a day earlier, when he stepped to the podium during German fullback Jakob Johnson’s press conference.

Here we go and Mr Kraft presents Jakob Johnson with a football. He's surpassed 1000 snaps and he's a player coming from the international program. Great moment. #Patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/p5j7iRtjtj — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) December 14, 2021

While some believed the announcement might be a game played in Germany, that step of the NFL’s process has not yet arrived. For now, the league believes this marketing effort is “part of an important, long-term, strategic effort to enable clubs to build their global brands while driving NFL fan growth internationally.”

Prior to signing Johnson, the Patriots employed German-born Sebastian Vollmer from 2009-16.

The announcement noted that teams can begin their marketing efforts on Jan. 1. As to what the rights specifically are, “clubs will have access to international markets for at least a five-year term, during which a club will have rights to pursue activities in that international market that are consistent with what they can do in their domestic HMA. This includes in-person and digital marketing, corporate sponsorship sales, fan events and activations, youth football activities, merchandise sales and co-marketing relationships with other sports and entertainment properties in the market.”

The complete list of countries and teams is below.

AUSTRALIA

Los Angeles Rams

BRAZIL

Miami Dolphins

CANADA

Minnesota Vikings

Seattle Seahawks

CHINA

Los Angeles Rams

GERMANY

Carolina Panthers

Kansas City Chiefs

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MEXICO

Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

SPAIN

Chicago Bears

Miami Dolphins

UNITED KINGDOM

Chicago Bears

Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers