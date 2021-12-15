BOSTON (CBS) –After placing Brad Marchand and Craig Smith in COVID protocol on Tuesday, the Bruins have added another player to the list on Wednesday. And he’s a pretty important one.
That would be star centerman Patrice Bergeron, who scored Boston’s lone goal in Tuesday night’s 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Given that Bergeron was out there with his team Tuesday night, chances are Boston will be adding some more players to the NHL’s COVID protocol in the near future.
The NHL is dealing with COVID outbreaks with several teams at the moment, with the Calgary Flames and Carolina Hurricanes both shut down at the moment. The Bruins may soon join those clubs, especially with a road trip to Canada this weekend.
Bergeron has played in all 25 games this season for the Bruins, tallying 10 goals and 13 assists. His 23 points are second on the team to Marchand’s 27 points over 21 games. Without both players, Boston is down two of its best skaters and two thirds of its top line.
Boston is next set to play Thursday night against the Islanders in New York, before heading north of the border for weekend games against the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators.