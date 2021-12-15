FOXBORO (CBS) — Get out your calendars. The 2022 New England Revolution schedule is here.

Major League Soccer announced its full schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday, with the Revs beginning their Supporters’ Shield title defense on February 26 against the Portland Timbers. New England’s 34-game regular season will conclude on MLS Decision Day on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The Revolution will open the 2022 MLS campaign away from home against the reigning Western Conference champion Timbers at Providence Park on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 pm. New England will open its 17-game home slate against FC Dallas at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, March 5 at 1:30 pm.

New England’s complete 2022 regular season schedule can be found on RevolutionSoccer.net.

The Revs will play a total of 26 games against Eastern Conference opponents this season, meeting each in-conference opponent once at home and once away. The Revolution will play eight matches against Western Conference opposition, including the first three games of the season. New England will face the league’s newest expansion side, Charlotte FC, twice in the early stages of the season, with a tilt in Charlotte on May 19 and at home on April 16.

The majority of the Revolution’s games are slated for the weekend on either Saturday (23) or Sunday (7), with four midweek matches scheduled for Wednesday (3) or Thursday (1). The Revs will be featured in nationally televised games six times throughout the 2022 MLS season.

Prior to the regular season opener, the Revolution will commence play in the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 with the first leg slated for Feb. 15-17. The club earned its spot in the Concacaf Champions League as the 2021 Supporters’ Shield winners. The first leg will take place away from home, with the second leg at Gillette Stadium slated for Feb. 22-24. Quarterfinals would take place in March, with the Semifinals targeted for early April and the Finals set to conclude in early May.

For the second straight season, WBZ-TV and CBS Boston will serve as the Revolution’s local broadcast partner. All locally televised Revolution games during the 2022 MLS season will continue to air on either WSBK-TV38 or WBZ-TV.