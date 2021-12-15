BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,133 new confirmed COVID cases and 27 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 921,680. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,331.
There were 104,666 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up slightly to 5.35%.
There are 1,411 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 326 patients currently in intensive care.