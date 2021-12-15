MALDEN (CBS) — A man is in police custody after a deadly stabbing in Malden early Wednesday morning.
Investigators said the 65-year-old victim was found in the parking garage of the Pleasant Plaza Apartments building on Dartmouth Street just after 5:30 a.m. He was rushed to the hospital, but didn’t survive.READ MORE: Fenway Park Booster Shot Clinic Opening In January
“The subsequent investigation revealed that the man, a resident of the apartment complex, was allegedly stabbed by a man who is known to him,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis said in a statement. “The suspect is in custody at this time and there is no threat to public safety.”READ MORE: Boston Confirms First Omicron COVID Variant Cases
The stabbing remains under investigation.MORE NEWS: NH Homeowner's Phone Alert From Security Camera Showed Fire Breaking Out In His Living Room While Family Slept