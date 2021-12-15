BOSTON (CBS) – How would you like to be paid to not make a cheesecake this holiday season?
Cream cheese is in short supply, so Kraft, which makes Philadelphia Cream Cheese, will give $20 to 18,000 people if they buy another type of dessert.READ MORE: After Potentially Record Warmth, Weekend Storm Could Bring Widespread Snowfall
On December 17 and 18, you can sign up on the company’s website.READ MORE: Play Airlines Launches Low-Cost Flights From Boston's Logan Airport To Europe
Kraft said a spike in cream cheese demand during the pandemic has made it tough to keep store shelves stocked.MORE NEWS: It Happens Here: Carlisle's Wee Forest Folk Sends Handcrafted Tiny Collectible Mice Around The World
Click here to visit the website.