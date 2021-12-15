HAVERHILL (CBS) – A fire in Haverhill that destroyed seven vehicles at the Broco Oil Company on Hale Street in Haverhill on Tuesday has been ruled accidental.
Fire officials said the fire was caused by the ignition of vapor from oil that had overflowed while filling a tanker truck. Investigators said the tank was being refilled when the operator was unable to turn off the oil flow. The overflow hit the hot surface of the exhaust and the vapor ignited.
It took firefighters about 45 minutes to put the blaze out. In total, two trucks and five vehicles were damaged.