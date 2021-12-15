BOSTON (CBS) – The mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Fenway Park in Boston is opening back up again in January, a source close to the operation told WBZ-TV’s Christina Hager Wednesday.
CIC Health, which runs the state’s mass vaccine sites, reported back on March 28, when the Fenway site closed, that 56,228 people were vaccinated there. The site opened on February 1.
Five million people in Massachusetts are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. About1.6 million residents have also received a booster shot.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to schedule a vaccination or booster appointment.