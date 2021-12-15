BOSTON (CBS) – Fenway Park will open up in January to help the state make booster shots more widely available to people.
The Boston Red Sox announced Wednesday the ballpark, which served as a mass vaccination site in February and March, will become a “high-throughput booster clinic.”
“The Red Sox are working with the Baker-Polito Administration and the City of Boston to finalize plans to make boosters available to Massachusetts residents at Fenway Park beginning in January,” the team said in a statement.
“We are grateful for the leadership of Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito, and Mayor Wu on this vital service for our community and are proud to be able to lend our ballpark to help with this important effort.”
An exact date has not been set yet.
CIC Health, which ran the state’s mass vaccine sites, reported back on March 28, when the Fenway site closed, that 56,228 people were vaccinated there. The site opened on February 1.
Five million people in Massachusetts are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. About 1.6 million residents have also received a booster shot so far.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to schedule a vaccination or booster appointment.