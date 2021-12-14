Tatum Scores 42, Carries Celtics Past Bucks 117-103Jayson Tatum scored 16 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 117-103 on Monday night.

Josh McDaniels Has No Regrets Over Turning Back On Colts Head Coaching Job In 2018Josh McDaniels could be preparing for a game against the Patriots this weekend, but he's happy that he's still in New England.

Red Sox Hire Chad Tracy As Manager Of Triple-A WorcesterThe WooSox have a new manager. Chad Tracy will serve as Worcester's new skipper, the Boston Red Sox announced Monday.

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID AbsenceThe Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19.

NHL Postpones Calgary Flames Games Through Thursday Amid COVID OutbreakThe Boston Bruins just wrapped up a successful road trip and are getting head coach Bruce Cassidy back after he missed time with COVID-19. But the B's may have more COVID issues in the near future.