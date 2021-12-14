QUINCY (CBS) – A man was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting in Quincy Tuesday night. Police are still looking for the suspect.
It happened on Adams Street near Furnace Brook Parkway at about 6:00 p.m.
Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the arm and has non-life-threatening injuries. The victim and some witnesses called 911.
The man who was shot was taken to Boston Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery.
Police are still investigating and looking for witnesses to come forward.