By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Another member of the 2021 draft class has joined the Patriots’ active roster.

The team activated Joshuah Bledsoe on Tuesday, ahead of the deadline for his activation from the non-football injury list. Bledsoe was placed on the NFI list before training camp, as he suffered a broken wrist in the Senior Bowl.

Bledsoe was drafted in the sixth round (188th overall) out of Missouri after making 41 tackles with aninterception last year.

Linebacker Calvin Munson was waived in order to clear room on the roster for Bledsoe.

