BOSTON (CBS) — Another member of the 2021 draft class has joined the Patriots’ active roster.
The team activated Joshuah Bledsoe on Tuesday, ahead of the deadline for his activation from the non-football injury list. Bledsoe was placed on the NFI list before training camp, as he suffered a broken wrist in the Senior Bowl.
Bledsoe was drafted in the sixth round (188th overall) out of Missouri after making 41 tackles with aninterception last year.
Devin McCourty said Joshuah Bledsoe has "super impressive." Said Bledsoe has been flying around in practice and it's a testament to how hard he worked off the field to stay ready while recovering from his injury.
Bledsoe was added to the Patriots 53-man roster today off the NFI
— Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 14, 2021
Linebacker Calvin Munson was waived in order to clear room on the roster for Bledsoe.