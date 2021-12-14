Colts Linebacker Says They're Going To Try To Make Mac Jones Try To Beat ThemThe Colts are itching to make Mac Jones work for a win on Saturday, and have the run defense to do just that. But they may want to keep their game plan a little closer to the vest leading up to the game.

New England Revolution's New Crest Is Now In Full EffectThe New England Revolution’s new look is now the look for the club.

Patriots Power Rankings Week 15 Update: Firm Two-Team Race With Chiefs In AFCThe Patriots didn't play last weekend, enjoying their well-earned bye week. But that doesn't mean their spot in the power rankings was secure.

Celtics Played Their Best Game Of The Year Thanks To Some Tough Love By Ime UdokaFollowing a disappointing 1-4 road trip, the Celtics needed a little kick in the backside. Head coach Ime Udoka didn't have to yell and scream about the team's defensive deficiencies throughout the trip, and instead used some of his editing skills.

Tatum Scores 42, Carries Celtics Past Bucks 117-103Jayson Tatum scored 16 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 117-103 on Monday night.