BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,039 new confirmed COVID cases and 61 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday. That is the most deaths reported in one day since March 3.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 916,547. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,304.
There were 63,250 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up slightly to 5.18%.
There are 1,410 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 304 patients currently in intensive care.