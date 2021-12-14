FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots are usually off on Tuesdays, but with their Week 15 game against the Colts being featured on Saturday night, the schedule has been bumped up by a day. So on this particular Tuesday, the Patriots practiced.

And there were a handful of important players returning to the field for New England, including safety Kyle Dugger. He was back on the field for the first time since being placed on the COVID reserve list two weeks ago, which kept him out of Week 13’s win in Buffalo.

Running back Damien Harris and defensive back Adrian Phillips were also back out there for New England. Both suffered injuries during the team’s Monday night win over the Bills, but their presence at Tuesday’s practice bodes well for their game status come Saturday night.

Both were listed as limited for the session, along with seven other Patriots:

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Calf/Wrist

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

LB Ronnie Perkins, Illness

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

Harris left New England’s last win with a hamstring injury in the second half, after racking up 111 yards on his 10 carries. Phillips suffered a knee injury one of the final plays of the games, but told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s practice that “everything checked out well” on that front.

The Patriots also got Josh Uche back on the practice field, and now have three weeks to add him to the active roster from IR. The linebacker was placed on injured reserve in November with an ankle injury, and has to be activated within three weeks to be eligible to play again this season.

Offensive lineman Yodney Cajuste was the only Patriots player to miss Tuesday’s practice.

Indianapolis was missing linebacker Bobby Okereke (illness), while tight end Kylen Granson (Not Injury Related – Personal Matter) and center Ryan Clark (Knee/Illness) were limited on Tuesday.

