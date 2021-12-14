HAVERHILL (CBS) — Multiple vehicles were destroyed by a fire in Haverhill on Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the Broco Oil Company on Hale Street around 11:40 a.m.
According to the Haverhill Fire Department, crews were refilling an oil truck when some oil leaked and a fire started. It's unclear why the oil was leaking.
It took firefighters about 45 minutes to put the blaze out. In total, two trucks and five vehicles were damaged.

No injuries were reported.