BOSTON (CBS) – A woman was killed when her car was hit by a speeding driver who ran a light in Brighton late Monday night, according to police.
The two cars collided on Birmingham Parkway at Western Avenue around 10 p.m.
Massachusetts State Police said a 19-year-old man was speeding in his car when he ran a red light at the intersection and crashed into the other car. That driver, a woman in her 50’s, died. Her name has not been made public.
The 19-year-old, who also has not been identified, is under arrest at a hospital.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.