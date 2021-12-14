BOSTON (CBS) – A woman was killed when her car was hit by a speeding driver who ran a light in Brighton late Monday night, according to police. The two cars collided on Birmingham Parkway at Western Avenue around 10 p.m.
Massachusetts State Police said 19-year-old Anderson Nova of Randolph was speeding in a rented 2022 Buick Enclave SUV when he ran a red light at the intersection and crashed into the driver’s side door of a Honda Civic. The Civic’s driver, 53-year-old Dina Donahue of Topsham, Maine, died.
Prior to the crash, troopers said they spotted Nova speeding down Soldiers Field Road in the opposite direction as them. They turned around but quickly lost the car and didn’t pursue him.
When the troopers came upon the crash, they said Nova tried to run away with his dog. He was arrested and taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with minor injuries. Donahue was rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center where she died.
Police said they found stolen checks and credit cards in Nova’s SUV and later learned that his license had been suspended and someone else rented the car for him.
He pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court in Brighton to a list of charges, including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury or death, and using a motor vehicle without authority.
The judge ordered Nova held on $100,000 bail and revoked his bail on two other open cases. He’s due back in court February 2.