BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol.
The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith.
About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too.
Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season.
On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID outbreak. The Bruins beat the Flames in Calgary on Saturday night before returning to Boston.
Bruins defensemen Connor Clifton, John Moore and goaltender Linus Ullmark were all missing from Monday’s practice in Brighton due to “testing issues.” Head coach Bruce Cassidy, who returned to the team on Monday after spending two weeks in protocol, was hopeful that those three players would be back with the team on Tuesday.
Smith is the first Bruins player to land in the NHL's COVID protocol this season. If he has to go through a 10-day quarantine, the forward won't be eligible to return until Dec. 27 against Pittsburgh and will miss at least six games for Boston.
Boston hosts the Vegas Golden Knight at TD Garden on Tuesday night.