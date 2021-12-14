WASHINGTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Michelle Wu visited the White House Tuesday to meet with a group of newly-elected mayors, cabinet members and President Biden’s senior leadership team.
The group discussed the best way to work with the Biden administration on key federal legislation including the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Cities across the country are ready to show what’s possible with bold action and partnership,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “I’m grateful to collaborate with dynamic mayors across the country and the Biden Administration to ensure Boston has the resources, policies, and community partnerships to be a city for everyone.”
Boston is set to receive approximately $558 million in ARPA funds. Mayor Wu said the funds will be invested in housing, transit, infrastructure and climate resilience.