QUINCY (CBS) – A 92-year-old Quincy man is recovering after Transit Police say he was violently shoved near the Quincy Center station.
"Definitely in a ball of rage. One of my legs was shaking," his son, John Yu, told WBZ-TV.
His father, Kam Yu, was waiting for the bus Friday when prosecutors said 49-year-old Armando Hernandez came up behind Yu and shoved him to the ground.
“The defendant came out from behind, shoved him to the ground for no apparent reason. As he went to the ground, he struck his head on a concrete pillar on the bus platform,” prosecutor John Looney told the judge.
Hernandez pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court. His public defender said the 49-year-old was drunk and has no recollection of the attack.
“He tells me that he was drinking and it was a bottle of vodka – he drank a whole bottle of vodka,” said the public defender. “My client has no memory at all of the incident on Friday night.”
Yu was taken to South Shore Hospital and had to get nine stitches to his head, but his recovering. His son said the 92-year-old is in high spirits and thanked Transit Police, witnesses, and doctors for helping his father.
He anticipates making a full recovery. "He's already thinking about the senior activities that he usually does. He just wants to get healed up and get back to his normal life," John Yu said.
A judge set Hernandez’s bail at $1,000 cash. He is ordered to stay away from the victim until his next court day in January.