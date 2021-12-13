GRAFTON (CBS) – Boxes and bags of goods are being dropped off, all part of an effort spearheaded by Michael Labbe, owner of All Phase Glass and Maintenance in South Grafton.

“I think God put us on this earth to help our fellow man, and that’s what we’re doing,” said Bob Flynn, resident of Grafton.

“It’s been phenomenal. We’ve received food, clothing, generators, toiletries, hygiene products. It’s just amazing. The emails are blowing up, the phones are blowing up,” said Labbe.

After hearing news of the deadly tornadoes in the Midwest over the weekend, Michael knew right away he wanted to do something to help, using his company’s office as a collection site for donations.

“If it was us up here, I know in my heart and soul they would help us. And that’s what it’s all about. Just taking care of each other. I don’t know anybody down there. It’s about our fellow Americans,” said Labbe.

“He’s been a strong force in the community for many, many years. So, it didn’t surprise me. Not at all,” said Grafton resident Nancy Therrien.

The collection started at 8am Monday and will be going on until 6pm Thursday, with the goal of filling an entire trailer with supplies to distribute to families in need.

“Our goal is Friday to have that truck on the road so it’s down there by Saturday night. And ultimately, we’re working with people on the ground there. By Monday everything that we collect should be handed out,” said Labbe.

He says he’s still looking for a trucking company to work with, boxes, and packing tape— but the community’s response has been strong early on.

“It’s good to know that there are still good people in the world and people are willing to help out. It’s a good thing. Especially around the holidays,” said All Phase Glass Maintenance Technician Tim Gomes.

All Phase Glass and Maintenance is located at 8 Collette Street, South Grafton, MA 01560.