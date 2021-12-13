BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 11,078 new confirmed COVID cases and 26 additional deaths in the state on Monday, after no reports over the weekend.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 912,508. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,243.
There were 242,858 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is down slightly to 4.79%.
There are 1,355 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 287 patients currently in intensive care.