MALDEN (CBS) – Nineteen-year-old Antonio Rufo-Sanon has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Malden 7-Eleven last month.
Daquelle Matthews, 22, of Boston was killed November 20 following an altercation outside the convenience store on Salem Street.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Matthews was shot multiple times. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital but did not survive.
Prosecutors said the night of the shooting, Rufo-Sanon arrived at the store as a passenger in a car with several other people. Surveillance video shows Matthews was standing outside the store and spoke to the group.
Rufo-Sanon allegedly fired from the car, and the vehicle sped off. The car was later found in Somerville.
Investigators said Monday that Isaiah Sautier was the driver the night of the shooting. He was arrested on charges of accessory after the fact to murder and accessor after the fact to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Sautier was arraigned on December 2.
Ryan said Rufo-Sanon was found at a Somerville home Monday morning and arrested without incident. He is expected to be arraigned in Malden District Court.