BOSTON (CBS) — If you use E-ZPass to pay tolls on the highway, you can also start using it to buy cheaper gas.
EZ Pass partnered with PayByCar, a new system that lets drivers make purchases while they’re still behind the wheel. When you sign up, you link your account to your E-ZPass transponder and add a credit or debit card.READ MORE: $4B COVID Relief Bill Signed Into Law By Gov. Baker
Starting Monday, you can use it to get gas at more than two dozen Alltown gas stations in Massachusetts and save 30 cents a gallon in the process.READ MORE: 92-Year-Old Man Attacked At MBTA Station Focused On Making Full Recovery, Son Says
The offer is valid for five gas station visits and runs through February 10.MORE NEWS: Grafton Man Collects Donations For Survivors Of Deadly Tornado Outbreak In Midwest
