BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will have a new announcement on COVID-19 testing in Massachusetts Monday.
Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders for the announcement at the State House at 10 a.m. You can watch it live on CBSN Boston in the video above.
With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rising across Massachusetts some are calling on state leaders to bring back a mask mandate.
Sudders will be one of several people testifying Thursday in a virtual COVID-19 oversight hearing to look at the “current challenges and evolving solutions” of the pandemic.