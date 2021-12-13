BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19.
Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence.
But Cassidy was back on the ice with the team on Monday, as the Bruins get set for Tuesday night’s home game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The team shared a video of Cassidy’s triumphant return ahead of Monday’s practice session at Warrior Ice Arena.
Bruce is back. 👋 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/snquMvo73e
Cassidy told reporters that he had “two or three bad days” during his time in COVID protocol, and he mostly experienced bad headaches during his bout with the virus. His own health wasn’t all that he discussed, either.
The Bruins as a team are not out of the COVID woods at the moment. Boston just returned from a West Coast trip that included a Saturday night win over the Calgary Flames, and the NHL just postponed Calgary’s games through Thursday after the team had six players and one staff member enter COVID protocols.
With that, Bruins defensemen Connor Clifton, John Moore and goaltender Linus Ullmark were all out of Monday’s practice due to “testing issues,” according to Cassidy. The head coach is hopeful that all three will be back on Tuesday.
Both Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand were given maintenance days on Monday.