BILLERICA (CBS) – Tucked in Billerica on Biscayne Drive, a dazzling display is a delight to all who pass by. And behind the strings of lights, and scenes in motion… there’s magic. A different display of the true meaning of Christmas.

“It’s unbelievable how good people are. People are so generous,” said Donna Henry of Chelmsford.

Visitors to the holiday home have shown such kindness and caring, in donations to 7-year-old Nathan who’s fighting Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. This house and the second grader share something in common: they both shine.

“Whenever he goes for chemo, he has a costume on. Every day, they wait for him. You’d never know he’s sick. He’s such a good sport,” Henry, his grandmother, added.

The Lossman family who lives at the address didn’t know Nathan. But it’s become their tradition each Christmas to share their light with a family who needs it.

“We’re going to do the lights anyway,” said Cindy Lossman, of the 26-year light tradition. “Why not? People are here, people want to give at Christmas. Why not have a cause like Nathan? How much better can this be?”

“The support we’re getting from people, strangers we don’t even know, it’s unbelievable. If I could only give back half of what people have given to us. It’s just… I’m just overwhelmed,” Nathan’s dad John Casella said.

And even the Lossman’s house can’t compete with something this bright: the sweet smile of a brave little boy at Christmastime.

An online fundraiser for Nathan has raised more than $21,000. He was diagnosed in September.