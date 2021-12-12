By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s assault on the record books continue.

This time, Brady secured the NFL’s all-time record for most career pass completions, passing Drew Brees for the top spot.

Brady entered the game 17 completions shy of Brees’ record of 7,142. Brady completed his 16th pass of the game shortly before the two-minute warning in the first half, and the threw the record-tying completion three plays later.

Brady then set the record by lobbing a prayer toward the pylon, a ball that Mike Evans managed to catch before falling out of bounds.

Brady already earned the record for most passing yards and passing touchdowns in NFL history, and he did so without any fanfare when reaching those marks. So naturally, the completions record didn’t bring about a grand ceremony of any kind.

Instead, Brady led the offense to the line of scrimmage and continued the drive, which ended with a QB sneak for a touchdown by Brady to give the Bucs a 24-3 lead before halftime.

Perhaps most fascinating about Brady’s spot at No. 1 on those leaderboards is where he ranks on the all-time interceptions list. In terms of throwing picks, Brady ranks 30th in NFL history with 201.

Drew Brees, who ranks second in passing yards and touchdowns, ranks 13th all time in interceptions with 243. Peyton Manning, who ranks third all time in passing touchdowns, ranks ninth all time in interceptions with 251.

While Brady will retire from football at some point, he doesn’t seem to be in any rush to walk away or even decline in performance. So for the time being, Brady will just keep adding to his own records while competing for Super Bowls with the Buccaneers.