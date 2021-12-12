QUINCY (CBS) – A Boston man is facing charges after MBTA Transit Police said he “senselessly” injured a 92-year-old man in an “unprovoked” attack in Quincy.
The victim told Transit Police he was shoved to the ground Friday afternoon at Quincy Center Station. The elderly man hit his head on the ground, causing him to bleed.
Witnesses pointed officers to Armando Hernandez, 49, as the suspect. He was arrested at the scene and charged with assault and battery on an elderly person.
Transit Police said officers found Hernandez had an “inebriated state” and “uncooperative disposition.”
The 92-year-old was treated at an area hospital for treatment.