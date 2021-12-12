NEEDHAM (CBS) — With miles of Kentucky leveled by the tornadoes this weekend, it’s likely going to be several weeks before they can get blood drives up and going. That’s what makes blood donation centers, like the one that happened in Needham, are so important.

Sunday’s blood drive was busy collecting much-needed donations to help the injured.

The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is sending a crew to Kentucky to help those displaced.

“All the more reason you need people to donate,” said blood donor Bruce Lustig.

Lustig felt compelled to help because he knows that the blood supply is at a historic low.

“Grateful that I can come. I encourage other people to come and give blood too. It doesn’t take much time and you’ll probably be helping someone,” he added.

The Massachusetts Task Force 1 sent one of their own to Kentucky to help with search and rescue efforts.

“A tornado was on the ground for the entire length from Boston to New York. That is very remarkable,” explained Thomas Gatzunis of the Massachusetts Task Force 1.

Responders are digging through the wreckage looking for the missing.

Gatzunis said the search is thorough and includes “if you see a building that’s completely pancaked and flat where people can be trapped and still alive.”