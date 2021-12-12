DUXBURY (CBS) – Residents of some Massachusetts towns woke up to scattered power outages and tree damage following an overnight storm that featured gusty winds.
In Duxbury, police said trees and wires were down on Union Street late Saturday night.
Traffic Advisory: Union St at Pembroke town line closed for tree and wires down. We are responding to several weather related calls tonight. Please use caution if your out tonight and report wires/trees down. pic.twitter.com/Xp9ESi8bqv
Crews were out in Marshfield Sunday morning making repairs to a street light that was leaning on power lines on Winslow Street. Power has now been restored in that area.
A large tree came down on George Street in Oxford, knowing out power to the area. Two utility poles were impacted by the downed tree.
Overall, about 1,100 people remain without power as of 8:30 a.m.