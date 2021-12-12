CBSN BostonWatch Now
DUXBURY (CBS) – Residents of some Massachusetts towns woke up to scattered power outages and tree damage following an overnight storm that featured gusty winds.

In Duxbury, police said trees and wires were down on Union Street late Saturday night.

Crews were out in Marshfield Sunday morning making repairs to a street light that was leaning on power lines on Winslow Street. Power has now been restored in that area.

A large tree came down on George Street in Oxford, knowing out power to the area. Two utility poles were impacted by the downed tree.

Overall, about 1,100 people remain without power as of 8:30 a.m.

