Tom Brady Sets NFL Record For Most Career Pass CompletionsTom Brady's assault on the record books continue.

Leonard Fournette, Tom Brady Not Helping Bills Safeties Prove 'Embarrassing' Question Was Out Of LineIt wasn't a great start for the Bills' run defense. Asking them if they're embarrassed is still off limits, but the results early on Sunday weren't at all what they were hoping for after Monday night's unfortunate showing.

Broncos Start Game With 10 Players To Honor Demaryius ThomasDemaryius Thomas' death this week shocked and saddened the entire NFL community, but particularly the city of Denver and the Broncos organization.

Ullmark Makes 40 Saves, Leads Bruins Past Flames 4-2Linus Ullmark is on a roll, and so are the Boston Bruins.

What To Watch For During Patriots Bye Week: AFC Competition In Action, And Brady Gets The BillsThe Patriots don't play this weekend, but there is a lot of important pigskins for New England fans to lock onto this weekend.